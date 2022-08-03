GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl left tackle D.J. Humphries signed an extension Tuesday that will keep him under contract through the 2025 season, it was announced.

Humphries was set to enter the final season of his current contract and was scheduled to earn $15 million this season. He has yet to practice during training camp because of an "illness" that coach Kliff Kingsbury eventually described as a "GI illness."

Humphries made his first Pro Bowl last season. He has played in 16 games in each of the last three seasons and has started all 75 games he's played in throughout his career, which began as a first-round pick in 2015.

This is Humphries' second extension. He received a three-year deal in 2020.