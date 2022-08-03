Louis Riddick shares why he doesn't view the Broncos as title contenders in a stacked AFC West. (1:13)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been quite a presence in the Mile High City since being traded from the Seattle Seahawks in March.

During Broncos media day, the team posted a behind-the-scenes video of Wilson in his new team uniform repeating "Broncos country, let's ride" to the camera.

Wilson said the line four times in four different voice tones, which sent social media into a frenzy. The Broncos signal-caller made sure to bring his new phrase to training camp too.

"Every day I stay focused and get better. I'm so grateful to be here. Go Broncos, let's ride!" Wilson said during a news conference.

The sports world is jumping on the trend, as several athletes put their spin on Wilson's newest catchphrase.

Here is a list of notable players who have used the viral one-liner.

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

The AFC West wide receiver could not help but join the trend at training camp practice but added a "Bolt fam" twist to it.

Lewis Hamilton, Formula One

After being announced as an ownership stakeholder for the Broncos, it was only right for Hamilton to get in on the fun. He expressed his enthusiasm to join the Broncos' ownership group in a Twitter post featuring his dog Roscoe wearing Broncos gear.

Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the @Broncos story!! Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports. Roscoe already thinks he made

the team 😂 #LetsRide 🐎🔥 pic.twitter.com/TSLQdPM8Hz — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 2, 2022

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina Gamecocks

Rattler transferred to South Carolina in December after playing for Oklahoma in 2021. In his first video wearing the Gamecocks uniform, Rattler recreated Wilson's chant during media day. The Broncos quarterback gave his approval on Twitter.

JT Daniels, West Virginia Mountaineers

Daniels has a new home in West Virginia after stints with USC and Georgia. During the Mountaineers' media day, Daniels also joined the "let's ride" movement.

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland Terrapins

The younger sibling to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his version of the "let's ride" chant as he prepares for his junior season with Maryland.