GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon was charged with two counts of domestic battery, including a Level 6 felony for allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16 years old, on May 25 in Indianapolis.

The charges stem from an alleged incident on May 7 that started with an argument at an Indianapolis-area Costco and continued at the home of the woman, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Saxon's case is in a holding pattern until Aug. 25, when an attorney conference is scheduled and a trial date could be set.

The Level 6 felony charge (the least serious in Indiana) comes with a sentence range of six months to a 2.5 years in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000. The other charge, a Class A misdemeanor, has a sentencing range of up to a year in prison and a potential fine of up to $5,000.

Saxon has continued to coach for the Cardinals, who opened training camp on July 26.

The team said Thursday it is looking into the matter.

A warrant was issued for Saxon's arrest on May 25 but was recalled on June 8, according to court records. Saxon posted a $2,000 bond, according to court records. A week later, on June 15, a restraining order was issued during an initial hearing and Saxon was fitted with a GPS monitoring device, although it was removed on July 21 against the state's objections. according to court records.

Saxon is accused of assaulting the woman during an argument at the home that she shares with her mother in front of two children. According to her account in the probable cause affidavit, Saxon pushed her repeatedly, including one time that caused her to fall into the garage door. At one point during the argument, the woman alleged that James yelled at her, "You got your gun? You might as well just shoot me now!"

Saxon was hired by Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Feb. 6, 2019. He's been an assistant coach for 23 seasons and was an NFL player for eight years, playing for three teams, the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.