EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants offensive tackle Matt Gono likely has a career-ending neck injury, a source told ESPN.

Gono, 26, underwent surgery on his neck last year with the Atlanta Falcons. He missed all of the 2021 season, but signed with the Giants this offseason and felt fine entering camp.

But problems started to surface this week when the Giants had their first fully-padded practice. Gono started to experience symptoms in his neck, and left the team to consult with the doctor who performed the surgery. That appointment left those close to the offensive tackle believing his football-playing days were likely over.

The Giants used an exempt/left squad designation earlier this week on the fifth-year player. Gono will go through further testing and evaluation when he arrives back at the team facility on Friday.

Gono had a shot to be New York's swing tackle this season behind first-round picks Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal. He spent the spring and early part of training camp as the second-team right tackle.

His absence leaves the Giants short at the position. Rookie offensive lineman Josh Ezeudu kicked out to tackle for parts of Wednesday's practice as a result.

New York also worked out offensive lineman Will Holden, Mitch Hyatt and Kyle Murphy on Thursday.

Gono signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Giants this offseason after the Falcons cut him back in January. He had $100,000 of his base salary guaranteed at signing.

The undrafted free agent out of Wesley College played in 21 career games, with four starts, during his time with the Falcons.