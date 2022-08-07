PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- After a slew of injuries to start training camp, the Buffalo Bills' offensive line is getting healthier. Guard Rodger Saffold was activated off the non-football injury list Sunday and was in uniform for the team's training camp practice.

Saffold started training camp on the NFI list after he injured his ribs in a car crash.

He signed with the Bills as a free agent this offseason and is expected to be the starting right guard. Saffold appeared to be limited in his first practice back.

Projected starting left guard Ryan Bates missed time to injury but has also returned to practice. Offensive lineman David Quessenberry has primarily been filling in for right tackle Spencer Brown, who is slowly working his way back after missing the entire offseason program due to injury.

Due to the injuries, the Bills have practiced with a variety of offensive line combinations throughout camp. Expectations are high for the Bills' offense this season, but the line is the biggest question mark and Saffold's return is a significant step forward in the preparations.