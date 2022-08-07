Michael Sam, the man who made history as the first openly gay player drafted into the NFL, shares how he got back on the field to play the game he loves. (6:59)

Many NFL training camps resumed Sunday following Hall of Fame ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, though some took it easy while others took the day off.

Running backs took center stage with the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans, as Saquon Barkley continues to impress while video showed a vicious Derrick Henry stiff arm.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders already have one preseason game under their belts, and the rest of the league will join them this week. Thursday kicks off the action with two games -- the Giants at New England Patriots and Titans at Baltimore Ravens -- followed by five games Friday, eight games Saturday and one game next Sunday.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league.

New York Giants: The summer is going well for Barkley, and Sunday was no different. Barkley looked decisive and quick as the Giants primarily practiced red zone runs. Coach Brian Daboll has already called Barkley "explosive" this summer. That was evident when he cut on one run in the middle of the field and beat everyone to the left pilon. Center Jon Feliciano said afterward this version of Barkley is the best he has seen from a running back on any of his teams. Just one year ago Barkley was rehabbing a torn ACL in his right knee and was not cleared for contact. This year looks much different, and just in time as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. -- Jordan Raanan

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers had the day off, but got good news when an MRI showed no major damage to the left knee that defensive end Marquis Haynes injured during Saturday's scrimmage. The staff expects Haynes to be day-to-day when the team resumes practice Monday. That doesn't mean general manager Scott Fitterer won't continue looking for depth at end. Veteran Carlos Dunlap was under consideration until he signed with the Chiefs. Jason Pierre-Paul, 33, remains a free agent and could be an option. The Panthers may wait until teams start making cuts to add depth. That Haynes' injury wasn't severe, however, lessens the sense of urgency. -- David Newton

Kansas City Chiefs: The offense was sloppy at times, particularly during one team period in which it committed three straight false start penalties. Coach Andy Reid took the unusual step of throwing Patrick Mahomes and the other starters off the field before allowing them to return later. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said later the Chiefs need to do a better job of not allowing one bad play to affect the next. -- Adam Teicher

Indianapolis Colts: Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore continued a stretch of strong practices with another impressive day. Among Gilmore's highlights was a play on which he jumped a sideline route in front of receiver Parris Campbell, making an interception for a would-be pick-six against quarterback Matt Ryan. "I can just tell you from a quarterback's perspective, he's the kind of cornerback that you fear," coach Frank Reich said. "The way he sees the game, he knows what's coming before it's coming." The ongoing chess match between Gilmore and Ryan has been an intriguing subplot in this camp. "Unfortunately," Ryan said, "that's not the first time he's picked me off." -- Stephen Holder

Top NFL news of the day

RB Kareem Hunt requests trade, but Browns decline: Running back Kareem Hunt, who is seeking a contract extension, has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, but the team has privately declined that request, a source confirmed to ESPN. Hunt, who is in the final year of a two-year, $12 million deal, had missed team drills the past two practices but returned to them on Sunday.

Rodger Saffold joins Bills training camp after recovering from car accident: After a slew of injuries to start training camp, the Buffalo Bills' offensive line is getting healthier. Guard Rodger Saffold was activated off the non-football injury list and was in uniform for the team's training camp practice. Saffold started training camp on the NFI list after he injured his ribs in a car accident. He signed with the Bills as a free agent this offseason and is expected to be their starting right guard. Saffold appeared to be limited in his first practice back.

Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry's ankle injury believed to be severe: Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry suffered what appeared to be a severe ankle injury during practice, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Harry went down on the first play of team drills when a screen pass was thrown in his direction. The wide receiver appeared to have his left ankle rolled up when linebacker Nicholas Morrow tackled him. The 24-year-old receiver could not bear any weight on the ankle and had to be helped off the field by a trainer and teammate. The team is still awaiting further evaluation on the severity of Harry's injury, and no determination has been made about how long he will be sidelined.

The amount of stiff arm helmets this man breaks. 🤦🏽 pic.twitter.com/vB94mWR9MR — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 7, 2022