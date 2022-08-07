LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry suffered what appeared to be a severe ankle injury during Saturday's training camp practice, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Harry, 24, went down on the first play of team drills when a screen pass went his direction. The wide receiver appeared to have his ankle rolled up when linebacker Nicholas Morrow tackled him. The receiver could not bear any weight on his left ankle and had to be helped off the field by a trainer and teammate.

The team is still awaiting further evaluation on the severity of Harry's injury, and no determination has been made about how long he will be sidelined.

Chicago coach Matt Eberflus is not scheduled to speak with reporters until Tuesday when the team practices at Soldier Field during the Bears' family fest. Eberflus said after practice Saturday that he did not know much about Harry's injury, only that the team would be monitoring it in the coming days.

"I just saw him come down," Eberflus said. "I saw the play and I don't really know much from there. We're obviously going to do the evaluation and then once I get that, we can get it back to you. And if it's longer situation, we'll let you know what it is. If it's day-by-day, we'll say that, too."

Harry, a 2019 first-round pick, was traded from New England to Chicago in July in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick. His totaled 33 games in three seasons with the Patriots and had 57 receptions for 598 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

At the start of training camp, the wide receiver spoke about the fresh start he was receiving with the Bears, where he was in competition for one of the starting roles behind top producing wideout Darnell Mooney.

"I just feel like it is a good fit for me," Harry said July 27. "Coming into the building, even when I came into the building, I just felt a lot of good vibes. Everybody here is excited. Looking forward to the season and it's just a reset for me, a good reset."

In addition to Harry, the Bears are down three of their top four wide receivers, including Byron Pringle, who had a quad injury with no timetable for a return, and rookie Velus Jones Jr., whose injury is considered day-to-day according to Eberflus, but missed a second straight practice Sunday.