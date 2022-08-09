The Get Up crew believes the injection of new talent will rejuvenate Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs this season. (2:22)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles veteran center Jason Kelce underwent elbow surgery Tuesday as part of a "routine cleanout," the team announced.

Kelce decided to have the procedure after trying to work through some lingering discomfort. There is no official timetable for his return to play, though a league source indicated it was realistic that he will be ready for the season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 11.

The 34-year-old Kelce has started 122 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL among centers. Rookie Cam Jurgens, a second-round pick out of Nebraska, has been getting second-team reps during training camp and is listed as the backup on the unofficial depth chart.

Kelce was added to a growing injury report Tuesday that also includes receiver DeVonta Smith (groin), running backs Kenny Gainwell (hip) and Boston Scott (concussion) and rookie tight end Grant Calcaterra (hamstring).

Left tackles Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard, both sidelined with concussions, returned on a limited basis Tuesday.

Kelce has been named first-team All-Pro four times over his 10-year career. His five Pro Bowl nods is second all-time among Eagles offensive linemen, behind only tackle Jason Peters (7).