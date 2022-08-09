Robert Saleh gives an injury update on Mekhi Becton as he limped off the Jets' practice field. (0:36)

New York Jets starting right tackle Mekhi Becton's season is "more than likely" over because of a knee injury he suffered Monday in practice, coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday.

Saleh said he feels "sick" for Becton, who has a chip fracture in his right knee. He also defended Becton against the "shade" he has received on social media.

"His story's not over. He's got full support of this organization," Saleh said. "And if you're a fan that wants to support him you're more than welcome, otherwise just keep it moving."

Becton is scheduled to get a second opinion Wednesday. The Jets were initially optimistic about the injury but that changed Monday night after results of an MRI were known.

"Everything happens for a reason...I know God and my Grandma got me up there I JUST KNOW IT! TRUST!#IMSTILLHIM #4GK," Becton posted on Instagram.

The 2020 first-round draft pick injured the same knee that required season-ending surgery in September, but this is a different injury, Saleh said.

Late Monday, the Jets signed well-traveled veteran Caleb Benenoch (23 career starts) to a one-year contract. They remain interested in free agent tackle Duane Brown, a five-time Pro Bowl selection who visited with them over the weekend.

Becton has started only 14 of 33 games in two seasons, including six games he didn't finish because of various injuries. His weight became a major storyline last season, when he reached about 400 pounds as he recovered from surgery.

He was overweight at the June minicamp, frustrating the organization, but he trained at the facility before camp and reported in acceptable shape. Saleh had praised Becton for powering through the first nine practices as he worked his way back into football shape.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.