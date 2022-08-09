The Rams unveil what the Super Bowl champs will be wearing for hardware in a new video. (0:42)

IRVINE, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams fans may not be able to get the same ring as Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, but soon they can buy a digital version of it.

On Tuesday, the Rams announced a partnership with Dapper Labs, which will release NFTs during the 2022 season. The first release will be NFTs of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI rings, which will go on sale beginning on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT.

The NFTs will be sold in three tiers: common, rare and legendary, for $9, $59 and $699, respectively.

The designs for the NFTs are based on the real-life versions that Rams players, coaches and staff received in a July 21 ceremony the night before the Rams' coaching staff reported to training camp.

NFL ALL DAY/Dapper Labs

The top of Los Angeles' ring features the Rams' logo made up of blue and yellow sapphires, the Lombardi trophy and two palm trees. Under the removable top of the ring is a view of SoFi Stadium, surrounded by a piece of a Super Bowl LVI game ball. The field underneath the roof is made up of remnants of the SoFi Stadium turf from the 2020 and 2021 seasons.