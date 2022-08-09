Keyshawn Johnson and Amber Wilson debate how successful Michael Thomas will be in his first full season since 2019. (2:37)

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will not play in the team's preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday because of a sprained right foot, coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday.

Allen said he does not think the injury is significant, but Winston will still likely miss a few practices while he recovers.

"He's really day-to-day. I don't really think it's going to be that big of a challenge," Allen said. "But first we're going to make sure we get him back healthy before we get him back out there."

Winston left practice early Monday after tweaking the foot while rolling out to pass during a 7-on-7 drill. He was not at practice Tuesday and backup quarterback Andy Dalton took the first-team reps in his place. Dalton also took the first-team 11-on-11 reps Monday after Winston left.

"Andy's done a good job, that's why Andy's here, because he's got a lot of experience and he's started in our league and performed at a high level," Allen said. "That's why he's here and it's comforting to know you have that there if you need it."

The Saints got defensive end Marcus Davenport back at practice Tuesday after he started training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Davenport has been working his way back into the lineup after he had his left pinky amputated earlier in the offseason. He will be limited to walk-throughs and individual drills for the next few practices as part of the ramp-up process.