Chris Russo explains why he isn't predicting the Rams to win the Super Bowl this year. (1:01)

IRVINE, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said he signed a contract extension during the offseason, but the team was waiting to announce it until general manager Les Snead signed an extension as well.

During his first press conference of training camp, McVay was asked about a possible contract extension. He said, "We are in a good place. ... I feel really good about the direction that's going in and I think it'll be something where it'll be me and Les and you guys will know when that is finalized for us."

McVay said Tuesday that he gave that answer in July because "We wanted to be able to announce that when both of us [had] gotten done."

"It is something that we've been taken care of, but it is very important for Les and I to kind of have that represented as we're a partnership and a pair," McVay said.

McVay said he feels "good" about the extension, saying it was "always a really good dialogue that existed.

"These things, they take time, but I think it is important," McVay said Tuesday. "We had a respect for the process. We wanted it to be able to be announced when both Les and I got done because of the partnership. And I think it's only gotten better as we go, but that's kind of where it's at right now."

The Rams, led by McVay and Snead, are coming off a Super Bowl LVI victory and their second Super Bowl appearance since McVay was hired in 2017.

McVay, who was the youngest head coach in modern NFL history when he was hired by the Rams, has led Los Angeles to a 55-26 record in five seasons.

Snead joined the Rams as general manager in 2012, and the franchise is 86-74-1 in his 10 seasons at the helm. In 2016, Snead moved up the draft board from the 15th pick to the first overall pick to take quarterback Jared Goff.

His recent blockbuster trades involved adding quarterback Matthew Stafford in January 2021 and linebacker Von Miller in November 2021. He also signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. mid-season, another crucial piece to the Rams' playoff run and Super Bowl victory.

Snead and the Rams' front office have also given out several large contract extensions this offseason, signing Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp through the 2026 season and reworking defensive tackle Aaron Donald's contract to make him the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL.