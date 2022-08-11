Mike Tannenbaum and Damien Woody debate how important it is for Mac Jones to get some reps within the Patriots' new playcalling system. (1:07)

Is it a mistake for Mac Jones not to play in preseason opener? (1:07)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and most of the team's starters aren't expected to play in Thursday night's preseason game against the New York Giants, sources told ESPN.

The Patriots have joint practices next week with the Carolina Panthers followed by a preseason game with them.

Then the following week, the team flies to Las Vegas for joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders and a final preseason game against them.

The Patriots' preseason opener is expected to mostly feature rookies and backups vying for roster spots. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky, projects to see the majority of action behind veteran Brian Hoyer.

The Giants plan to open with their healthy starters, per sources.