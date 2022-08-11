TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a period of time to "deal with some personal things," coach Todd Bowles said Thursday.

Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed in advance and that he will return after next week's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 20.

Bowles had previously announced that Brady would not play in the preseason opener Saturday against the Miami Dolphins.

Brady had excused absences last Wednesday -- his previously scheduled off day and also his 45th birthday -- and last Friday. The Buccaneers as a team had an off day last Thursday.