Adam Shaheen is headed back to the Miami Dolphins after the team's trade with the Houston Texans was voided Thursday because the tight end failed his physical due to a pre-existing knee injury.

The Dolphins on Tuesday had acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

Despite the knee injury, Shaheen had not missed a day of practice this summer prior to the trade.

Before the trade, Shaheen was battling for a spot on Miami's final roster as the team's fourth tight end. In his five NFL seasons with the Dolphins and Chicago Bears, Shaheen has 50 receptions for 509 yards and seven touchdowns.

Pharaoh Brown and Brevin Jordan are currently atop the Texans' depth chart at tight end.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.