NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans plan to start rookie quarterback Malik Willis in their preseason opener Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, according to a team source.

Willis, who was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2022 draft, is listed behind Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside on Tennessee's unofficial depth chart.

The Titans have taken a developmental approach with Willis. Initially their focus was on him getting in and out of the huddle along with lining up under center to receive the snap.

The coaching staff has been impressed with how Willis has retained the information it has presented to him. The next step is putting it all together.

"Now it's a matter of tying the lower part of his body to what his mind is telling him to do and redirect his eyes with his feet," Titans quarterbacks coach Pat O'Hara said last week.

Willis said the best way for him to process things faster is to get more reps. He will get plenty of those Thursday night.