NFL training camp updates 2022: Kirk Cousins out with COVID-19, 5 preseason games Friday

The NFL officially kicked off their first full week of preseason action Thursday night, as the New York Giants beat the New England Patriots 23-21 in Foxborough and the Baltimore Ravens kept their historic 21-game preseason winning streak alive by taking down the Tennessee Titans 23-10 at home.

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions (6 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars (7 p.m. ET)

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals (7:30 p.m. ET)

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles (7:30 p.m. ET)

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (8:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

With another eight games Saturday and the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders battling Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network), many teams didn't have a practice session Friday, but that doesn't mean nothing interesting happened. That includes news that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins won't be available Sunday due to COVID-19.

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason opener

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19, coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday. Cousins will be required to isolate for at least five days, meaning he will not travel with the team for Sunday's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

More Black NFL retirees approved for dementia claims in rescored tests

Hundreds of Black NFL retirees denied payouts in the $1 billion concussion settlement now qualify for awards after their tests were rescored to eliminate racial bias.

Double duty: Matt Patricia, Joe Judge share playcalling duties in preseason opener for Patriots

Matt Patricia and Joe Judge split the offensive playcalling duties in the New England Patriots' 23-21 loss to the New York Giants in Thursday night's preseason opener, adding a new wrinkle to a hot-button topic surrounding the team.

