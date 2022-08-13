PHILADELPHIA - The New York Jets' preseason began in the worst possible fashion, as quarterback Zach Wilson injured his right knee on the second series and limped immediately to the locker room Friday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Wilson's knee appeared to buckle on a non-contact injury as he scrambled out of the pocket on the grass field, trying to outrun a would-be tackler for the Philadelphia Eagles. He went down awkwardly. He got up limping but dropped to the turf in obvious pain.

It's the same knee that was injured last season. Wilson sprained his PCL in a Week 7 loss and would up missing four games.

Wilson got off to a bad start against the Eagles, throwing an interception on the Jets' fifth play. Four plays later, he was injured.

He was replaced by third-stringer Mike White. The usual backup, Joe Flacco, was given the night off.

The Jets have high hopes for Wilson in his second year, confident he can improve after a difficult rookie year. Their entire offseason was geared around Wilson, drafted second overall in 2021. The Jets upgraded the supporting cast with the belief it would elevate Wilson's game.