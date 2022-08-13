CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals are temporarily without their top two quarterbacks.

Brandon Allen left Friday's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals with a concussion, the team announced.

Allen, the team's top back-up, has taken all the first-team reps throughout training camp with starter Joe Burrow recovering from an appendectomy. Allen played Cincinnati's opening offensive drive before he went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

Reserve quarterback Jake Browning took over in his place.

Allen has been the team's top back-up quarterback since 2020. Browning and rookie Drew Plitt are the only healthy quarterbacks on Cincinnati's roster.

Plitt, a Ball State product, was added after Burrow had his appendectomy on July 26. On Friday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor did not have a timetable on Burrow's return.