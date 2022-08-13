Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London played one series, caught his first pass as a professional and in doing so, left Friday night's 27-23 preseason win over the Detroit Lions because of a knee injury.

London, the team's first-round pick in April, did not return to the game. Falcons coach Arthur Smith did not have a postgame update for reporters in Detroit but said they would know the severity of the injury tomorrow after testing. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter "it is not a serious injury" for London.

London is expected to be Atlanta's No. 1 receiver in the fall and likely No. 2 pass-catcher behind tight end Kyle Pitts. He had one catch for 24 yards from starting quarterback Marcus Mariota -- the 24 yards led the Falcons in receiving Friday night -- and then jogged to the sideline after the play. Trainers looked at London's right knee on the bench, and he briefly went into the blue injury tent before being ruled out.

In college, London suffered a broken right ankle last October, ending his final season at USC after 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in seven-and-a-half games.

London was still on the sidelines in uniform during the first half and in street clothes in the second half. Most of Atlanta's starters played one possession before sitting for the rest of the game.

In all, 11 players caught passes for Atlanta on Friday night, and only one player, Frank Darby, had more than one reception. He had two for 14 yards. The Falcons next practice Sunday and have joint practices with the New York Jets next Friday and Saturday in New Jersey.