Justin Reid will undoubtedly want to keep his day job as a starting safety for the Kansas City Chiefs, but he showed in Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears that he might be able to help his team in an emergency in a different role.

Reid kicked a point-after-touchdown late in the first half and put the kick right down the middle.

Reid practiced shorter kicks during pregame warmups and said on the Chiefs' television broadcast that his coaches told him if he looked good doing it, they might use him in the game.

Reid kicked off during a 2021 preseason game while playing for the Houston Texans. He made a 65-yard field goal attempt during a training camp practice for the Chiefs this summer.

He also missed a field goal try badly at camp, leading special teams coordinator Dave Toub to joke that the Chiefs were still looking for their backup to regular kicker Harrison Butker.

But after making the kick against the Bears, Reid said, "That backup kicking position is locked up.''