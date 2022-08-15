ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- With linebacker Jonas Griffith's elbow injury in Saturday's preseason opener, the Denver Broncos have signed Joe Schobert for immediate help.

Schobert, a six-year veteran who had worked out for the Broncos earlier in training camp, has started 80 games in his career with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers, who released him in March.

Last season, he started 16 games at inside linebacker, finishing with 112 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. He had a 144-tackle season for the Browns in 2017 and has five seasons of 100 or more tackles, including the past four.

Also Monday, the Broncos formally activated both outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder) and offensive tackle Billy Turner (knee) from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Neither player had participated in the Broncos' offseason program or in training camp to this point.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said this past week both were making progress and that the two would return to the roster "when it was the right time for them.''

With Griffith's injury, the Broncos, who had already moved Baron Browning to outside linebacker in the offseason, were thin at inside linebacker. Browning started nine games at inside linebacker last season. Griffith dislocated his left elbow on the defense's second play of the game Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Griffith, who was acquired in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers last season to provide special teams help, had worked his way up the depth chart into the starting defense. Griffith started four games last season and had worked with the starters much of the time in the offseason program and so far in training camp.

Alex Singleton played in Griffith's spot against the Cowboys after Griffith's injury. Singleton, who was signed in free agency this offseason, played 37 snaps and finished with four tackles.

Singleton led the Philadelphia Eagles in tackles last season.