Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree pleaded guilty to a lesser assault charge in Nashville on Monday and was sentenced to six months of probation, according to online court records.

Dupree had been cited with misdemeanor assault (fear of bodily injury) after an altercation with an employee at a Walgreens in Nashville in January and turned himself into authorities in February. After the plea agreement Monday, Dupree pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault (offensive or provocative), a court official told TMZ Sports.

In January, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said that after a verbal altercation between the 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who had entered the store, the subjects then reentered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone and then was involved in a physical altercation with the employee before leaving.

Dupree, 29, is entering his second season with the Titans after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract as a free agent last year. He had three sacks in 11 games last season.