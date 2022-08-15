TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a one-year deal with outside linebacker Carl Nassib on Monday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Reserve outside linebacker Cam Gill suffered a Lisfranc injury in the Bucs' preeason opener Saturday. The team did not re-sign veteran Jason Pierre-Paul this offseason, with 2021 first-round draft pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka stepping into Pierre-Paul's starting role.

Along with Anthony Nelson, Nassib can serve in a rotational role for the Bucs, although he did start 17 of 29 games in a previous two-year stint in Tampa (2018-19), registering 12.5 sacks, 20 tackles for a loss, 63 combined tackles, three forced fumbles, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Nassib spent the previous two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, starting five of 17 games and recording four sacks, eight tackles for a loss, 33 combined tackles, five passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble.

In Tampa, Nassib reunites with first-year Bucs coach Todd Bowles, whom he played for when Bowles was in his first year as defensive coordinator under Bruce Arians in 2019. Bowles previously has given high praise to Nassib for his work ethic, attitude, intelligence and passion for football.

Last year, Nassib became the first openly gay active player in the NFL. During his announcement, he pledged $100,000 to the Trevor Project, which focuses on suicide prevention and mental health counseling for LGBTQ youth. In June, Nassib pledged to match all donations to the organization up to $100,000 to commemorate Pride Month.