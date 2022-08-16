LATROBE, Pa -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller is likely out for the year after sustaining a shoulder injury in practice before the team's first preseason game, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Miller, 27, had a good showing in training camp, and he especially displayed good chemistry with quarterback Mitch Trubisky, with whom he played in Chicago for three seasons. Miller didn't play in the Steelers' preseason win against Seattle and was spotted with a brace and immobilizer on his shoulder and arm after the game.

He could return late in the season, similar to JuJu Smith-Schuster's timeline last season, a source told Fowler, but Miller is likely done for the year.

Miller seemed to have an inside track to a roster spot in a competitive wide receiver room that also includes Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson.

Initially drafted in the second round by the Bears in 2018, Miller was traded to the Houston Texans before last season but was released by Houston after playing in two games. He was then signed by the Steelers to their practice squad. Miller made his only appearance in a game for Pittsburgh in a Week 12 loss to Cincinnati Bengals.