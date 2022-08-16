Keyshawn Johnson discusses why history is repeating itself with Zach Wilson's injuries going back to his BYU playing days. (0:53)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles, and a source told ESPN that the procedure was deemed a success.

There were no surprises from the original diagnosis, the source said, and the team isn't putting a timeline on his return, but it seems to be the same as the 2-4 week range the Jets had originally envisioned.

That said, with New York not willing to bring Wilson back until he's fully ready, Jets quarterback Joe Flacco is in line to start the regular-season opener vs. the Baltimore Ravens, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter Tuesday.

Wilson was injured in Friday night's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, suffering a bone bruise and torn meniscus in his right knee.

"We're optimistic, but he's not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision (on how to handle the meniscus)," coach Robert Saleh said Sunday.

While the Jets were relieved to learn that Wilson's injury isn't season ending, they acknowledged it could hamper his development early in the season. He will miss the final two preseason games, plus joint practices against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants.

"It's a setback in that he's missing an unbelievable opportunity to get the reps in, to play other defenses, especially the Giants, who have such an elaborate pressure-package system," Saleh said. "He has to get dialed in, just like he did last year when he was hurt.

"The timing of it all is terrible and it sucks, but I think Zach still has an opportunity to grow from it if he attacks it mentally."

Wilson, drafted second overall in 2021, missed four games as a rookie after spraining the PCL in his right knee -- the same knee he hurt against the Eagles on a noncontact play in which he scrambled instead of running out of bounds.