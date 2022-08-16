Aaron Rodgers did not hide his frustration with the Packers' young receiving corps after practice. (0:58)

Green Bay Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers is a big Nicolas Cage guy, and he hasn't been shy about showing it.

The reigning NFL MVP arrived to training camp in full Cameron Poe-inspired attire, channeling Cage's character from the 1997 action flick "Con Air."

On Tuesday, there was an item left in Rodger's locker to prove that someone took note of the reigning MVP's interest in the Academy Award-winning actor.

"It's Nic Cage," Rodgers said of the bust left in his locker after practice. "Somebody just sent this to me yesterday with no message."

While it is still unclear who was responsible for the gift, it appears that he was grateful for the surprise.

The New Orleans Saints traveled to Wisconsin for joint practices with the Packers this week, so it is possible that the news of Rodger's fandom spread to the Bayou and maybe the bust tagged along for the trip.