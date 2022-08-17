JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars released defensive tackle Malcom Brown, a former first-round pick whom they acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints last year.

The move will cost the Jaguars $4.5 million in dead money and the Jaguars will save $3 million against the salary cap.

Brown, 28, had a career-high 57 tackles and two sacks for the Jaguars last season, starting all 17 games, but he had fallen behind third-year player DaVon Hamilton and second-year player Jay Tufele at nose tackle during training camp.