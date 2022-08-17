JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars released defensive tackle Malcom Brown, a former first-round pick whom they acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints last year.
The move will cost the Jaguars $4.5 million in dead money and the Jaguars will save $3 million against the salary cap.
Brown, 28, had a career-high 57 tackles and two sacks for the Jaguars last season, starting all 17 games, but he had fallen behind third-year player DaVon Hamilton and second-year player Jay Tufele at nose tackle during training camp.
The New England Patriots selected Brown with the last pick of the first round in 2015 and he played four seasons with the Patriots before signing a three-year, $15 million contract with New Orleans in 2019.
The Jaguars traded a seventh-round pick to the Saints for Brown in March 2021 and Brown signed a two-year, $11 million contract with $7.6 million guaranteed.
He has started 97 of the 106 games he has played in his career, registering 13.5 sacks, 304 tackles and a forced fumble.