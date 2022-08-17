THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- A day after going through a full workload in the Los Angeles Rams' intrasquad scrimmage, quarterback Matthew Stafford said his right elbow feels "good" and he feels "right on track to be doing what I want to be doing."
Stafford, who dealt with an elbow injury last season, received an injection in his right elbow during the offseason and did not throw during the Rams' spring workouts. He entered training camp on a throwing schedule that coach Sean McVay said was just to make sure the team is being smart in evaluating the quarterback's arm leading up to Week 1.
Stafford has been dealing with some elbow soreness during training camp but said Wednesday that he didn't want to put a timetable on when that will no longer be an issue.
"I'm just going out there, doing my work [and] trusting the process that we have," Stafford said. "I know that I'm able to go out there and function at a high level right now. So whatever it feels like, hopefully, continues to keep getting better as it has.
"But I know that functionally, I feel like I can do everything I need to do. So just trying to continue on that road."
Earlier in the month, McVay said Stafford's injury is "a little bit abnormal for a quarterback," comparing it instead to what a pitcher would deal with.
McVay said Stafford, who got "60-plus plays" during the scrimmage Tuesday, "had great energy" and "great command all day."
"I thought he threw the ball incredibly accurately in all parts of the field [and] really activated all parts of our pass game," McVay said. "There were a couple where he's hitting the spots we want and we just have to be able to finish some of those plays."