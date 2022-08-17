THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- A day after going through a full workload in the Los Angeles Rams' intrasquad scrimmage, quarterback Matthew Stafford said his right elbow feels "good" and he feels "right on track to be doing what I want to be doing."

Stafford, who dealt with an elbow injury last season, received an injection in his right elbow during the offseason and did not throw during the Rams' spring workouts. He entered training camp on a throwing schedule that coach Sean McVay said was just to make sure the team is being smart in evaluating the quarterback's arm leading up to Week 1.

Stafford has been dealing with some elbow soreness during training camp but said Wednesday that he didn't want to put a timetable on when that will no longer be an issue.