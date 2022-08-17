New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said it's unlikely starting quarterback Jameis Winston will play in Friday night's preseason game against the Packers.

"No. I don't think so," Allen said when asked if there was any possibility of Winston playing.

Winston sprained his right foot during a practice session on Aug. 8 and has been considered day-to-day.

Winston traveled with the team to Green Bay, where the Saints are holding joint practices with the Packers. The veteran quarterback did some warm-up work before practice on Tuesday but did not participate. And he progressed to doing walk-through work at the start of practice Wednesday.

"Our plan was kind of go through a little bit of the same deal that we went through yesterday," Allen said. "I haven't gotten a full report, but it sounded like it was a little bit better today so we'll see."

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton has taken the first-team reps in his place and was the starter for the Saints' preseason game against the Texans last Saturday.