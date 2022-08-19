Seattle starting left guard Damien Lewis leaves the Seahawks' preseason game on the back of an injury cart with his right leg in an air cast. (0:31)

SEATTLE -- The Seahawks' revamped offensive line might have taken a serious hit Thursday night with starting left guard Damien Lewis leaving Lumen Field on the back of an injury cart with his right leg in an air cast.

Lewis went down in the second quarter of Seattle's preseason game against the Chicago Bears when defensive lineman Angelo Blackson accidentally rolled up on him from behind while tackling DeeJay Dallas. Lewis was ruled out with an ankle injury.

A third-round pick out of LSU in 2020, Lewis was a returning starter on an offensive line that added left tackle Charles Cross in the draft with the ninth overall pick as well as center Austin Blythe in free agency. Seattle also drafted Abe Lucas in the third round to compete at right tackle.

Lewis had drawn a strong review from coach Pete Carroll earlier this summer. He was preparing for his third season as a starter and his second at left guard after playing right guard as a rookie.

Phil Haynes replaced Lewis on Thursday night. Carroll had said earlier in training camp that Haynes was having a strong enough summer to "push" veteran Gabe Jackson on the right side, and that Haynes gave the team what Carroll considered three starting-caliber guards.