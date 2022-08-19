Talk about good genes.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and his wife, U.S. women's national soccer team member Julie Ertz, announced the birth of their son on Thursday. Madden Matthew Ertz was born at 11 a.m. on Aug. 11. He weighed 8.2 pounds and was 22 inches long.

"Our whole world," they each tweeted out above a photo of their newborn son with a blue heart and "Hallelujah."

The couple met in college when Zach played at Stanford and Julie played at Santa Clara. They married in 2017. Last October, Zach was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Cardinals last October and the couple relocated to Julie's home state of Arizona.

They are quite the winning family. Zach won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles while Julie has an Olympic gold medal and has won two World Cups.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, who said he texted with Ertz after Madden's birth, already knows what kind of athlete Madden will be.

"I said that kid has a standing scholarship at whatever NAIA school I'm coaching at in 18 years," Kingsbury said Thursday during a news conference.