LOS ANGELES -- Right guard Logan Bruss, the Los Angeles Rams' top draft pick, will miss the 2022 season after tearing his ACL and MCL on Friday night, head coach Sean McVay said.

Bruss, a third-round pick out of Wisconsin, left the Rams' preseason game against the Houston Texans in the second quarter with a right knee injury. Bruss had started at right guard for the Rams for the second week in a row, competing to take over the spot during the regular season.

"We obviously drafted him with confidence that he could be a guy that could potentially contribute for us this year," McVay said. "Unfortunately now, as a result of what's occurred, that won't be the case. But [you] put your arm around him, you help him attack the rehab the right way. And I trust that he's going to do everything in his power to come back better next year than he was this year."

It's now likely Coleman Shelton, who is listed as the starter at right guard on the team's depth chart, will win the position battle going into Week 1.

McVay said Saturday that Shelton has shown that he can play any of the three interior spots on the line and that "he's really played well at the right guard spot."

"It's an unfortunate thing for Logan, but guys have to be able to step up," McVay said. "And that's the unfortunate part about this business and this game is that injuries do occur and let's go ahead and respond the right way with the way we attack our rehab.

"I hate it for Logan, but I am encouraged and very excited and optimistic about what we can be up front this year."