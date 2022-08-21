Joe Jones gets an interception and a long return off of Kyle Trask. (0:35)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Buccaneers will be without guard Aaron Stinnie for the 2022 season after he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee Saturday night, coach Todd Bowles announced Sunday.

Stinnie, who had started three postseason games for the Bucs in 2020, including Super Bowl LV, was in contention for the starting left guard job, which came open because of Ali Marpet's sudden retirement.

But in the second half of the Buccaneers' 13-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, he got rolled up on when Titans free safety Adrian Colbert went to tackle running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Stinnie was visibly upset and carted off the field.

The Bucs' left guard competition will now likely come down to rookie Luke Goedeke, who is making the transition from college right tackle, and Nick Leverett, who started a game last season against the Indianapolis Colts.

It has been a difficult training camp for the Bucs' offensive line, which is still coping with the loss of Marpet and Alex Cappa, who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency.

The Bucs are also going to be without Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen for an extended period of time after Jensen suffered a significant knee injury the third day of training camp.