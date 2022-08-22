The Washington Commanders activated tight end Logan Thomas from the physically unable to perform list on Monday after he passed his physical.

Thomas tore his left ACL and MCL on Dec. 5 last year and was limited to six games last season; he was also hampered by a hamstring issue earlier in the season.

Thomas remains a vital part of the Commanders' offense, especially in the red zone. He finished with 18 receptions for 196 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Since signing with Washington in the 2020 offseason, Thomas has caught a combined 90 passes in 22 games for 866 yards and nine touchdowns. He caught 35 in his first three seasons at the position after switching from quarterback.

The Commanders made three other moves Monday involving the tight end position, claiming Kendall Blanton off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams, signing Jake Hausmann and placing Eli Wolf on injured reserve.

Defensive end Bunmi Rotimi also was placed on injured reserve Monday.

