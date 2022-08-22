The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran safety Tashaun Gipson Sr., a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gipson gives the 49ers insurance at the safety position, where starting free safety Jimmie Ward is in danger of missing Week 1 because of a hamstring injury.

"There's a chance," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said last week when asked if Ward was in danger of missing the opener. "It was a pretty bad hamstring injury. ... We'll see here over the next couple of weeks how it plays out."

Gipson, 32, played the past two seasons for the Chicago Bears, starting all 28 games he appeared in and intercepting four passes. He started mostly at strong safety with Chicago but has started several seasons at free safety during his career.

A 10-year veteran, Gipson has 27 interceptions, 57 passes defended and 563 tackles in 140 games (132 starts).

The 49ers also have veterans George Odum and Tarvarius Moore as options to replace Ward if his injury lingers into the regular season

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.