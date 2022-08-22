Baker Mayfield will be the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback for the season opener against the Cleveland Browns, his former team, coach Matt Rhule announced Monday.

"When we started this process, we were looking at three things," Rhule said. "Number one, mastery of the offense, number two, situational football excellence, and number three, moving the ball and getting guys involved. That's been our focus all along.

"Baker has made a lot of improvement, a lot of growth in all three areas in a short amount of time."

Mayfield, acquired by the Panthers in a trade with the Browns this offseason, won a competition with Sam Darnold to win the job.