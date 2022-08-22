Giants' first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux waves off the cart and walks into the medical tent under his own power as appears to injure his right knee. (0:28)

New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to miss three to four weeks after initial test on the defensive end's right knee revealed a sprained MCL, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thibodeaux's ACL and meniscus were intact, and the Giants hope the first-round pick will be ready for their regular-season opener against the Titans on Sept. 11, the source told Schefter.

Thibodeaux suffered the injury in Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals when he was cut-blocked in the second quarter by Cincinnati's Thaddeus Moss.

Thibodeaux immediately grabbed his knee and walked off the field, but the former Oregon star later told reporters that he was "all right."

The No. 5 pick in this year's NFL draft, Thibodeaux was having a strong summer and had a quarterback pressure earlier in Sunday's contest.

The Giants are expecting big things this season from Thibodeaux, who has been working with the first-string defense since the start of OTAs in the spring.

Thibodeaux had 19 sacks in 30 career games at Oregon and entered last season as the potential No. 1 prospect in college football.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.