BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have traded guard Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

Ford was initially drafted by the Bills in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Oklahoma to be the team's right tackle of the future opposite left tackle Dion Dawkins. Things, however, did not go according to plan.

After playing right tackle in 15 games his rookie year, Ford played only guard the past two seasons. He spent 2020 at both guard spots, playing a combined seven games and suffering a season-ending knee injury. Last season, he played only right guard, appearing in 15 games, starting seven, and was inactive in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bills drafted Spencer Brown in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft to be the team's right tackle. He is making his way back from a back injury and is splitting time with offensive lineman David Quessenberry. The team has emphasized offensive linemen having versatility, and Ford's lack of position flexibility makes linemen such as backup Bobby Hart more of a fit for the roster.

Ford played well in the team's second preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

"I think he's done a really good job. He really has," coach Sean McDermott said after the game. "You saw him finishing off blocks in a physical manner. Today that stood out to me, and I think he's had a phenomenal training camp to this point."

Ford will now join his onetime Oklahoma teammate, quarterback Kyler Murray, in Arizona.

The trade comes ahead of Tuesday's deadline for all NFL rosters to be at 80 players by 4 p.m. ET.