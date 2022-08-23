DETROIT -- Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams won't be available for at least the first four weeks of the 2022 season.

The team announced it has placed Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list as it trims down to the 80-player limit by the Tuesday deadline. Players on the reserve/NFI list do not count against the limit.

By rule, Williams, who was selected 12th overall by the Lions in the 2022 draft, can't be activated until after the fourth regular-season game.

Williams is continuing to recover from a torn ACL, which he suffered in January during the national championship game for Alabama. The Lions staff is monitoring his progression at a steady pace. Although he hasn't been a physical participant, Williams has been at the Allen Park practice facility throughout training camp, taking part in meetings.

He also made the trip Indianapolis for the Lions' joint practices with the Colts as well as the second preseason game against Indianapolis.

"I think we get a little more hands-on with him," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Williams traveling with the team to Indianapolis. "It keeps him engaged in the football, in the meetings. We get a little more hands-on with the rehab, and then he gets to stay engaged in this environment. I mean, this is a different environment and I think any and all of this stuff is great for him. For somebody that's young and learning what it needs to be or what it needs to look like, this is good."

He will wear No. 9 for the Lions.

In other moves Tuesday, the Lions released linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton and placed fullback Jason Cabinda (ankle) and defensive linemen Romeo Okwara (Achilles) and Josh Paschal (sports hernia) on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. All three players on the reserve/PUP list will also have to miss at least the first four games of the season.