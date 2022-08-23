Harry Douglas and Sam Acho weigh in on the wide receiver issues in Green Bay's training camp. (1:41)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The surprise wasn't that Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur ultimately decided not to play Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the key starters in Thursday's preseason finale at Kansas City; it was that he was actually considering it.

Rodgers has not played in a preseason game since 2018, but given all the new receivers he has to work with, LaFleur would not rule it out until Tuesday.

"It's just the risk versus reward, knowing it's a long season having 17 games," LaFleur said. "I think early on we get stressed with travel and the season as well. Just trying to factor in everything."

Almost all of the key starters have been held out of the first two preseason games. The only projected starter on defense who has played in the first two preseason games is linebacker Quay Walker, a first-round pick.

On offense, a few of the projected starting offensive linemen who have played in the first two games will play again Thursday.

"Basically, everybody that's been playing is going to continue to play," LaFleur said.

The O-line will be without former sixth-round pick Cole Van Lanen. The versatile lineman, a Green Bay native, is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a trade, a source told ESPN on Tuesday.

The Packers also waived injured safety Vernon Scott (shoulder), and moved running back Kylin Hill (knee) to the regular-season physically unable to perform list, which means he'll miss at least the first four games.