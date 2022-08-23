Kimberley Martin weighs in on the Panthers' decision to name Baker Mayfield as the Week 1 starting QB. (1:37)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers on Tuesday placed rookie quarterback Matt Corral on season-ending injured reserve.

Corral, a third-round pick out of Ole Miss, was expected to be the third quarterback behind Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold before he suffered what coach Matt Rhule initially described as a "significant" Lisfranc tear in his left foot in Friday's preseason loss at the New England Patriots.

Rhule on Tuesday left it open on whether the team still would keep three quarterbacks when the Panthers reduce the roster to 53 players next Tuesday.

Former XFL star PJ Walker is the only other quarterback on the roster. There is concern he would not clear waivers, keeping Carolina from putting him on its practice squad.

The Panthers also placed cornerback Duke Dawson on injured reserve and waived tight end Jared Scott to get to 80 players.