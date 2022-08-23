COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson underwent ankle surgery Tuesday, the Chargers announced.

Jackson is estimated to return in approximately 2-4 weeks.

A source told ESPN that Jackson underwent a non-invasive procedure to correct something that he was born with "so he could feel his best."

The Chargers open the season on Sept. 11 playing host to the Las Vegas Raiders, then travel to Kansas City on a short week to play the Chiefs in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football.

Jackson, 26, joined the Bolts via free agency last March, signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract.

The NFL interceptions leader since 2018 (25), Jackson is expected to play a key role on a unit that traded over the offseason for outside linebacker Khalil Mack and returns edge rusher Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James.

Jackson's procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley at the New York Hospital of Special Surgery.

Jackson entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent and played four seasons with the New England Patriots.

Last season, Jackson intercepted eight passes and had a league-high 23 pass deflections, earning his first Pro Bowl selection.