OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The NFL's most dominant rushing attack will be without one of its top runners to start the season.

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, which will sideline him for at least the first four games of the regular season. He is one of two players in NFL history to produce at least 700 yards rushing and average 5-plus yards per carry in the first three seasons of a career.

This was one of the six moves made by Baltimore to trim its roster to 80 players.

Edwards, 27, tore an ACL during a practice last September, which caused him to miss all of last season. He signed a two-year, $10 million extension in June last year and has yet to play a game since.

Edwards' absence is compounded by the uncertainty surrounding starting running back J.K. Dobbins, who is looking to come back from a torn left ACL from a year ago. Dobbins has been limited to individual drills since being activated off PUP on Aug. 8. When asked last week if Dobbins would be ready for the regular season, coach John Harbaugh said, "We'll see."

Mike Davis, who is entering his eighth season, has started at running back in the first two preseason games. But he was not participating in Tuesday's practice.

The Ravens have averaged an NFL-best 180.5 yards rushing per game since 2019. Over the past three seasons, Baltimore has also run the ball 1,668 times, which are 151 more than any other team in the league.

In other injury news, Ravens first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum returned to practice. The rookie center injured his left foot on Aug. 4. Linderbaum was limited during the media viewing portion of practice, but he did snap to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens also announced they signed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who had totaled 1,679 yards receiving over the past five seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs. Robinson was cut last week by the Las Vegas Raiders.