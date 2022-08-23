WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez sustained an Achilles injury while running wind sprints at the conclusion of Tuesday's practice that could prove to be a major blow.

Sanchez, according to a league source, is believed to have ruptured his Achilles. He is scheduled to undergo further testing on Wednesday morning to confirm the diagnosis of what could be a season-ending injury.

The Colts have used Sanchez as a punter and kickoff specialist since he joined the club as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Sanchez signed a four-year extension in 2019 after establishing himself as one of the top players at his position.

The Colts have implemented wind sprints after some of their practices during this training camp to supplement players' conditioning. The team has generally shortened its workouts this season and was wrapping up a 90-minute practice when Sanchez sustained the injury.

Sanchez ranked ninth in the NFL in punts taken inside the 20-yard line last season (43.4%). He also has become one of the best directional kickers in the game, a skill the Colts use often against top kick and punt returners.