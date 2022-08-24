WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffered a torn Achilles in Tuesday's practice, the team announced Wednesday.

The injury will likely keep him out for the entire 2022 season.

Sanchez sustained the injury while running wind sprints at the conclusion of Tuesday's practice. Further testing showed that his Achilles was torn.

The Colts have used Sanchez as a punter and kickoff specialist since he joined the club as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Sanchez signed a four-year extension in 2019 after establishing himself as one of the top players at his position.

The Colts have implemented wind sprints after some of their practices during this training camp to supplement players' conditioning. The team has generally shortened its workouts this season and was wrapping up a 90-minute practice when Sanchez sustained the injury.

Sanchez ranked ninth in the NFL in punts taken inside the 20-yard line last season (43.4%). He also has become one of the best directional kickers in the game, a skill the Colts use often against top kick and punt returners.