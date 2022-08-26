While cutdown day is just around the corner, cuts and free-agent signings aren't the only moves that happen during August in the NFL. Teams also utilize trades, as they are not only useful in shoring up inconsistent position groups, but also a way to get value from players who might get released when the rosters are pared down to 53.

Therefore, we came up with a one-stop place to look at the transactions that will shape the coming season. We tracked every deal since training camp started, with analysis and highlights from our team of NFL reporters (latest info on top).

More coverage:

Depth charts

Date: Aug. 24

The Philadelphia Eagles sent defensive back Ugo Amadi to the Tennessee Titans in a trade involving 2024 late-round picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Amadi was in Philadelphia for nine days, as he was traded to the Eagles from the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 15.

Date: Aug. 23

The Green Bay Packers traded offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a seventh-round draft pick in 2023. Van Lanen was a sixth-round draft pick by the Packers in 2021.

Date: Aug. 22

The Minnesota Vikings acquired quarterback Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday for a conditional 2024 draft pick, giving them an additional option behind starter Kirk Cousins amid an uneven summer for his incumbent backups. Mullens will get a chance to unseat Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond, who have been competing for the job.

Date: Aug. 22

The Buffalo Bills have traded guard Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick. Ford was initially drafted by the Bills in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Oklahoma to be the team's right tackle of the future opposite left tackle Dion Dawkins. Things, however, did not go according to plan.

Date: Aug. 17

The Tennessee Titans acquired safety Tyree Gillespie from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional seventh-round draft choice in 2024. Gillespie, a fourth-round pick by the Raiders in 2021, played mostly on special teams as a rookie. He had eight combined tackles in 11 games played in 2021.

Date: Aug. 15

The Seahawks acquired wide receiver/tight end J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in a trade with the Eagles in exchange for defensive back Ugo Amadi. The Seahawks were planning to cut Amadi as part of their first wave of roster reductions, according to a source, but instead found a trade partner and a reinforcement at a position that's been thinned by injuries. Whiteside, a second-round pick out of Stanford in 2019, has a combined 16 catches for 290 yards and a touchdown in 40 games over three seasons.

Date: Aug. 10

The Dolphins initially traded Adam Shaheen, who is entering his sixth NFL season, to the Texans along with a 2023 seventh-round draft pick in exchange from a 2023 sixth-rounder from Houston, but Shaheen failed his physical due to a preexisting knee injury and was sent back to Miami. The Dolphins proceeded to place Shaheen on IR.