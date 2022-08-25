Jeff Saturday explains why Tyron Smith's absence will make it tougher for the Cowboys to run explosive plays. (1:30)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith is unlikely to return before December after his left hamstring tore and came off the bone during Wednesday's practice, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Smith could have surgery as soon as Thursday, pending a potential second opinion, sources told ESPN.

"It's a setback," owner Jerry Jones told ESPN's First Take on Thursday. "... You've to to take what you're dealt and go on with it. ... We'll have him, and we'll have him at the right time."

Smith was hurt on a running play and went to the ground as he went to make a block on linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. He was able to walk to the locker room without any help, and the initial tests indicated the ACL in his left knee was intact.

Texas-Sized Hole In O-Line Tyron Smith has missed 20 games in the last two seasons for the Cowboys, and the impact he has on the offensive line has been massive: On Field Off Field Yards/Rush 4.8 4.1 Yard/Pass Attempt 7.8 7.1 Sack Pct. 4.2 6.2 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Smith was spotted leaving the locker room after practice and did not appear to be limping.

The loss of Smith, an eight-time Pro Bowler and protector of Dak Prescott's blind side, creates a gaping hole on an offensive line that was already dealing with questions before the Sept. 11 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dallas drafted Tyler Smith in the first round to be the left tackle of the future and has used him exclusively at left guard during training camp and the first two preseason games. Smith is also dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of the past two practices.

The Cowboys have played Josh Ball, who was selected in the fourth round last year but did not play as a rookie because of an ankle injury, at left tackle with the first team when Smith has taken breaks. They also drafted Matt Waletzko in the fifth round this year, but he only returned to practice this week after dealing with a shoulder injury for most of training camp.

Coach Mike McCarthy has singled out Aviante Collins' play during camp, but Collins has not played in a game since 2019. He spent most of last season on Dallas' practice squad.

"We've got some good options here," Jones told ESPN's First Take. "... We got a guy named Tyler Smith who has come on the scene. We've got some other young guys that can step in there and make it work during this particular time."

The Cowboys could look for veteran help in free agency or via trade to replace Smith. Eric Fisher, the No. 1 pick in 2013, is unsigned after starting 15 games last season for the Indianapolis Colts.

Dallas has more than $20 million in salary-cap space, according to NFL Players Association figures, but a good portion of that is scheduled to be directed to the practice squad and in-season call-ups.

Tyler Smith took snaps at left tackle during organized team activities and minicamp. He started 12 games at left tackle last season at Tulsa and nine in his redshirt freshman season in 2020. The Cowboys like his strength and makeup but wanted him to focus on one position during training camp.

The injury continues a string of injuries in recent years for Tyron Smith, who has not played a full season since 2015 as he has dealt with knee, ankle, neck and elbow injuries. He missed 14 games in 2020 because of neck surgery. He missed six games last season due to an ankle injury and a stint on the COVID list.

"We played a lot of games without Tyron," Jones told ESPN's First Take, "but not as successfully as we do with him."

Smith, who is the longest-tenured Cowboy, turns 32 in December. He is signed through 2023.