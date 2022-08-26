KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs honored late Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson with a special huddle before their first offensive play in Thursday night's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes faced his 10 teammates, huddling in the style Dawson did when playing for the Chiefs in the 1960s and '70s. The Chiefs took a delay of game penalty, which was announced over the Arrowhead Stadium public address system as on No. 16, the uniform Dawson wore for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs huddle up to honor Len Dawson 🙌



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/VlVp8BP407 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 26, 2022

The Packers declined the penalty and Mahomes came out the game, replaced by Chad Henne.

"We all wanted to do something. Coach [Andy] Reid talked about it and came up with the idea," Mahomes told the NFL Network during the game. "We wanted to do something, a little token to show our appreciation."

Before the game, the Chiefs held a moment of silence at Arrowhead for Dawson, their quarterback in a Super Bowl IV win over the Minnesota Vikings. He died this week at 87.