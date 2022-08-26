Kimberley A. Martin and Bart Scott debate whether Tom Brady deserves the top Madden QB rating over Aaron Rodgers. (2:14)

Brady over Rodgers! Did Madden get their QB ratings right? (2:14)

Preseason football is where players can make names for themselves.

So how does former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith fit into the mix?

Smith, an analyst for the NFL Network, picked up a side gig as a member of the ball crew for Thursday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The former All-Pro receiver, who ended his playing career after the 2016 season with the Baltimore Ravens, described his temporary role as being a "K-Ball specialist," referring to the ball used on kickoffs.

After two quarters with the ball crew, Smith was confident in his abilities.

Play the No. 1 Fantasy Game Ready for kickoff? Sign up now to play with friends and family. Get started >>

"[This is] what I can do in life right now. So, K-Ball, coach -- you name it. There's no team and no job that I cannot see how it goes," Smith said. "... As long as I have a hat, you're going to have great service."

As a player for the Panthers and Ravens, Smith made the Pro Bowl five times and totaled 14,731 career receiving yards, the eighth most all time. He still holds Carolina's franchise receiving record with 12,197 yards and helped lead the squad to Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2003.